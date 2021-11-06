0
Saturday 6 November 2021 - 04:29

Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement

Story Code : 962245
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Palestine's Ministry of Health reported on Friday that Mohammed Daadas, 13, dies in hospital after being shot by Israeli troops.

Six other Palestinians were treated at the scene of confrontations in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, after inhaling tear gas launched by Israeli troops, the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said, according to Al-Jazeera.

Separately, two other Palestinians were wounded on Friday in clashes in Beita, another West Bank village where locals have struggled for months to dislodge Israeli settlers and the military from a hilltop.

Israel seized the West Bank and occupied al-Quds, the capital of Palestine, in the 1967. some hardline Israelis, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, view Palestinian land in the West Bank as a heartland of Jewish history. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
By Masoumeh Forouzan
5 November 2021
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
4 November 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
4 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
3 November 2021
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
3 November 2021
IRGC Dismantles US
IRGC Dismantles US' Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Oman Sea
3 November 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
3 November 2021
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
2 November 2021
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021