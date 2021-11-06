Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's troops martyr a 13-year-old Palestinian teenager in the West Bank as he was protesting against the regime's illegal settlements in his territory.

Palestine's Ministry of Health reported on Friday that Mohammed Daadas, 13, dies in hospital after being shot by Israeli troops.Six other Palestinians were treated at the scene of confrontations in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, after inhaling tear gas launched by Israeli troops, the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said, according to Al-Jazeera.Separately, two other Palestinians were wounded on Friday in clashes in Beita, another West Bank village where locals have struggled for months to dislodge Israeli settlers and the military from a hilltop.Israel seized the West Bank and occupied al-Quds, the capital of Palestine, in the 1967. some hardline Israelis, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, view Palestinian land in the West Bank as a heartland of Jewish history.