Thursday 11 November 2021 - 09:44

Yemen War Media Center Releases Footage of Downed Drone

Story Code : 963126
Yemen War Media Center Releases Footage of Downed Drone
The drone, a ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), was downed on Tuesday by Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees while conducting a hostile act over Juba in Marib province.

Spokesman of Yemen’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the revolutionary forces downed the spy aerial vehicle with a suitable weapon, noting that it was the fifth drone of this kind to be downed during this year.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.

The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.
