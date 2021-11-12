Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Thursday a speech in which he tackled various internal and regional files.

On the occassion, His Eminence explained that "Hezbollah chose this great and blessed day in the history of the Lebanese resistance in general, and the Islamic resistance in particular, and the history of the resistance in the region to be a day for all the martyrs." "The date 11/11 is an annual memorial for all the martyrs, and therefore every martyr's family in Hezbollah considers this day its martyr's day," he added, noting that "We glorify the martyrs, respect and appreciate them, and this is based on our religous commitment and Quranic faith."

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that "We praise the martyrs as our tremendous spiritual, moral and emotional wealth. With the blessing of these martyrs, there exists passion, nostalgia, love, adoration, psychological effects, and a lively spirit."

He further warned that "Today the groove is of different kind. It's that of living crises, sieges, media wars and so on."

"The families of the martyrs are the ones who lead the front by offering the blood and remaining firm in their positions," he underscored, pointing out that "When we mention these martyrs, we are talking about historical achievements, not time-limited ones."

Sayyed Nasrallah wen on to say: "Among the most important achievements are the liberation of land and prisoners, as well as protection and deterrence. These achievements continue. Among the achievements of the martyrs is confronting and toppling the American-takfiri scheme in the region."

Meanwhile, the Resistance Leader commented on the recent Arab openess towards Syria by saying: "Arabs have acknowledged Syria's victory and the defeat of some Arab scheme that costed millions of dollars."

"Among the achievements of the martyrs is preventing a civil war in Lebanon, and this still exists. With the blessing of this blood, we prevented the civil war," he viewed.

Moving to the enemy's front, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that "Today "Israel" is anxious, after it viewed the so-called "the Arab Spring" as suitable environment for it."

"The "Israeli" drills reflect the real fear from Hezbollah's storming in to the settlements in the Galilee," His Eminence elaborated, noting that "If the resistance enters northernOccupied Palestine and the Galilee, this will have very big repercussions on the "Israeli"entity."

He also stressed that "The "Israelis" are aware of the resistance's strength, sincerity, readiness and the importance of its strategic minds," lamenting the fact that "There are those in Lebanon who talk about the "weakness" of the axis of resistance, despite the fact that the the opposite is true."

According to Hezbollah Secretary General, ""Israel" is living an existential fear and the increase of "Israeli" violence against the prisoners and the Palestinians is not a sign of strength, but rather a sign of anxiety and panic."

On the internal Lebanese arena, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that Hezbollah has prevented a full US hegemony over Lebanon. "We do not claim to have fully liberated Lebanon of US hegemony. The US still have significant influence in Lebanon and in its state institutions. Lebanon has been under US pressure for years, and this increased during [former President Donald] Trump administration."

However, he assured that "Till now, the Lebanese state has rejected the US dictations regarding border demarcation and Lebanon managed to remain resilient due to the blood of the martyrs."

"We in Hezbollah look forward to the rise of a Lebanese state that enjoys true sovereignty and which rejects foreign dictations," His Eminence declared, noting that "The Americans are lying to Lebanon regarding the so-called Hof Line. Lebanon here relies on the strength of the martyrs' blood, the strength of the living among us, and the resistance that is able to deter the enemy and those supporting it to steal a Lebanese grain of soil or wealth."

Regarding the recent crisis that Saudi Arabia stirred with Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that "We are very interested in clarifying the facts because we are facing a battle of public opinion and injustice."

"Lebanese Information Georges Kordahi did not attack anyone and did not use harsh terms," he said, emphasizing that "The crisis that Saudi Arabia created is part of the battle on the resistance in Lebanon. Since 2006, Saudi Arabia has been on top of this battle, and we know the Saudi incitement during the July war."

In addition, His Eminence clarified that "The Saudi reaction to Kordahi's statements was very exaggerated."

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed those defending the Saudi stance in Lebanon by saying: "The Saudi demands and conditions do not end in Lebanon, and is the national interest resembled by submission and humiliation?"

On this level, he reminded that "Saudi Arabia, which claims to be an Islamic country, did not react to the insults of the Prophet by officials in several countries."

"Saudi Arabia presents itself as a friend of Lebanon and the Lebanese people and it has a problem with Hezbollah which we acknowledge. Is this how friends deal with their friends?" His Eminence wondered.

To those who asked the Minister of Information to set the national interest on top, Sayyed Nasrallah raised the following question: "Does the national interest mean to submit to all that is requested by the foreign sides?"

"Saudi Arabia's pretext to create a crisis with Lebanon because of Hezbollah's hegemony is a complete slander and lie," he said, unveiling that "Saudi Arabia wants its allies to drag Lebanon into civil war."

Stressing that Hezbollah is the biggest party in Lebanon on more than one level, Hezbollah Secretary General clearly stated: "We are influential in Lebanon but we are not dominating the country. Others have more influence over the Lebanese state, institutions, army and security forces."

"Saudi Arabia's problem with its allies in Lebanon is that it wants them to engage in a fight with Hezbollah on behalf of the American-"Israeli" regional scheme," he mentioned, asking that "Are we a dominant party at a time when we cannot make a diesel vessel settle on the Lebanese shores? Is Hezbollah a dominant party as we lack the ability to remove a judge."

Meanwhile, His Eminence underscored that "The story in Yemen is that of Marib and the aggression on it and the results of this war. After 7 years of war and spending hundreds of billions, the result was a failing Saudi aggression."

"The repercussions of Marib battle will be very big in Yemen and the region, and Saudi Arabia is fully aware of this," he added, noting that "The Americans themselves confirmed that the fall of Ma'rib is a resounding defeat for Saudi Arabia and that was clear in David Shenker latest words."

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that "The Saudi and Iranian negotiations didn't tackle the Lebanese file from any angle."

"The Saudis asked the Iranians to interfere on the issue of Yemen, and the Iranians told them to negotiate with the Yemenis," His Eminence mentioned, pointing out that "The Saudi foreign minister himself announced that his problem with Lebanon is with Hezbollah, especially regarding the Yemeni issue, and Saudi claims about 'Iranian' occupation of Lebanon are trivial."

To Saudi Arabia, he sent a sounding message: "To end the Yemen issue, means not to sanction Hezbollah or Lebanon or to follow any other way. The only way is through a ceasefire and siege. The victories in Yemen were created by Yemeni leaders and brains and by Yemeni miracles and a divine victory."

"Everything that was said about a trade-off between the Beirut port file and the Tayouneh file is absolutely false. What is required is to reach the truth and justice in both files," His Eminence said, underscoring that "We’re continuing our follow-up of the investigations into the Tayouneh massacre that was deliberately committed by the Lebanese Forces."

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that "Those who killed our brothers in Khaldeh will face their punishment, and the problem remains within the limits of this circle and we're open to other solutions".

Addressing thousands of Resistance people comemmorating Hezbollah Martyr's Day, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that "We are commemorating the biggest operation in the Resistance's confrontation with the Zionist entity, the start of the self-sacrifying martyrs' era."