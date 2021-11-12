Anti-coup Alliance in Sudan Calls for ‘Marches of Millions’

Islam Times - Groups opposed to the recent military coup in Sudan have called for “marches of millions” on November 13 and 17 to protest the putsch.

The committees, although struggling under an internet blackout and erratic phone services, brought out hundreds of thousands of people in an anti-military protest on Oct. 30.

The committees are organizing a mass demonstration under the slogan “No negotiations, no partnership, no legitimacy.” They have also threatened to launch a campaign of general strikes and civil disobedience.

Since the takeover, there have been attempts to mediate a solution to end the conflict between civilian groups and the military, but there has been little progress so far.

Late on Tuesday, the FFC, which served as the civilian government’s power base, rejected any negotiations with the military and said it would focus instead on unifying the ranks of the opposition. The large Umma Party also reaffirmed its opposition to the coup and its insistence on the return of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s government and the release of detainees.

On Wednesday, four universities suspended classes in protest to the coup in different cities. Also schools in the capital reopened on Sunday, but few pupils attended.

The Coordinating Committee for Refugees and Displaced People announced that refugee camp residents in Darfur and the southern regions of the country would be joining the Nov. 13 protests.

On October 25, Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the cabinet and the ruling military-civilian sovereign council. He also declared a state of emergency and put Hamdok under an effective house arrest, while detaining other leading members of his government.

