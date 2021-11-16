0
Tuesday 16 November 2021 - 22:40

Nigerian Military Found Guilty of Massacre

The finding, which is released late Monday, brings an end to the denial of the military on the allegations of committing massacre and extortion by the soldiers of 68 Battalions of 81 Garrison Division, Bonny camp under the leadership of Lieutenant colonel Sunusi Obadiaya Bello.

The outcome of the investigation of the panel said, "without any provocation or justification, the members of the Nigerian Army and Police shots, injured, and killed unarmed helpless and defenseless protesters while they were waving the Nigerian flag and singing the National anthem."

On October 20, 2020, Nigerian soldiers and police opened fire with live bullets on hundreds of civilians who gathered at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State to protest and condemn Police brutality against citizens of Nigeria, the action that resulted in the death of 99 armless people.

Nigerian Government and Army have been denying the reports of the killings, which Amnesty International called for proper investigation.

The panel headed by Justice Okuwobi, which said both the military and police carried out the massacre, has also knocked the stand of Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, claiming there was no massacre carried out in the Lagos State in Southwestern Nigeria.
