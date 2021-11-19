Iraqi Security Forces Arrest 7 ISIS Terrorists in Three Provinces

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces Thursday announced the arrest of 7 terrorists in three provinces.

Yahya Rasool said in a statement that "According to the directive of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) continues its operations to eliminate the members of ISIS terrorist gangs."He noted that "The CTS forces began their heroic operations in Anbar province and managed to arrest 5 terrorists in different districts of the province."He added, "Two terrorists were also arrested in Kirkuk and Nineveh governorates, bringing the number of terrorists arrested during these operations to 7."Rasool emphasized that "The CTS will continue its fight against ISIS remnants, to protect the people and the land of Iraq."