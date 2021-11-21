Iran Condemns Attack on Its Consulate in Hamburg

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman condemned the attack on the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic in Hamburg, Germany.

On Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the attack on the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hamburg, calling on the German government to take serious action in ensuring the security of Iran's diplomatic places in Germany under the Vienna Convention."The German government is expected to take consistent and effective measures to prevent a recurrence of such attacks, while carefully examining the details and dealing seriously with the perpetrator or perpetrators of the attack," Khatibzadeh added.German media reported that unknown individuals attacked the building of the Iranian Consulate General in Hamburg.According to reports, no one was injured in the attack; just the entrance of the consulate building was damaged.