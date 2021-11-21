0
Sunday 21 November 2021 - 10:42

US Envoy to UN Expresses Backing for Palestinian Rights Groups despite Israeli Ban

Story Code : 964704
US Envoy to UN Expresses Backing for Palestinian Rights Groups despite Israeli Ban
Tel Aviv in late October outlawed six Palestinian civil groups over alleged links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The announcement sparked a firestorm of condemnations, as most of them received European and international funding.

On Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield, who recently completed a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories, tweeted: “This week, I had the chance to meet with civil society leaders in Ramallah. I was inspired by their work to advance democracy, human rights, and economic opportunity for the Palestinian people.

“We support Palestinian NGOs’ role monitoring human rights abuses wherever they occur.”

Thursday saw European Union High Representative Josep Borrell declare that Israeli regime had yet to send definitive proof that the six banned Palestinian organizations were linked to the PFLP.

 “We are asking for answers from the Israeli government, and we have not yet received convincing answers,” Borrell said in a closed-door meeting of international donors to the Palestinians in Oslo.

Borrell’s speech, like others given at the conference, was not public. The Times of Israel received a transcript of the address from another official.

Israeli officials have doubled down on the designation despite international criticism, repeating that there is “ironclad” classified evidence that proves the organizations’ terror links.
Comment


Featured Stories
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year's Toll
21 November 2021
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
21 November 2021
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
20 November 2021
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'
20 November 2021
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
20 November 2021
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
19 November 2021
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021