Sunday 21 November 2021 - 21:54

Zionists Killed 77 Palestinian Children This Year: Report

Story Code : 964773
According to Palestine Today or "Paltoday" website, the latest reports indicate the number of Palestinian children killed by Zionist forces this year has risen to 77.

The Global Movement for Children (GMC) announced that 61 Palestinian children have been killed in the Gaza Strip and 16 others have been killed in the West Bank and Al-Quds.

In addition, reports indicate that since 2000, Zionist forces have killed more than 2,000 Palestinian children. More than a thousand Palestinian children were also arrested this year.

At least two-thirds of them have been subjected to various physical and psychological tortures during their detention.

The series of brutal actions of the Zionist regime against Palestinians, especially children, have considerably intensified.

Like former Zionist regime's Prime Minister Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett's Cabinet has also pursued hostile policies against the Palestinians.
