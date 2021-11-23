Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance

Islam Times - Hezbollah lashed out at some sides over fabricating lies on the Lebanese group, stressing that rumors and fabrications will not defame the Resistance.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said “some suspicious sides have been making lies, fabricating baseless news and fake publications allegedly attributed to Hezbollah officials in a bid to defame (the Resistance) and mislead the Lebanese and Arab public opinion.”The statement firmly denied such allegations, calling on professional media outlets, politicians activists as well as Resistance supporters in Lebanon and Arab world to neglect such cheap lies.In this context, Hezbollah stressed that the “fabrications will neither tarnish the bright and honored image of the Resistance, nor will sway it to abandon its policy to stand by righteousness and confront oppression.”Some media outlets circulated in the last weeks some publications allegedly attributed to Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine and Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad.