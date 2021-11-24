0
Wednesday 24 November 2021 - 10:27

Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group

Story Code : 965212
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
The cyber firm developed a spyware product called Pegasus that enables government agencies and law enforcement to hack smartphones and read data on the devices.

Several reports surfaced over the summer revealing that Pegasus was used by various countries to target human rights activists and journalists.

The lawsuit also includes NSO Group's parent company Q Cyber Technologies.

“State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability. That needs to change,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said in a statement.

Apple also announced a $10 million contribution to organizations involved in cyber surveillance research and advocacy.

Earlier this month, the United States Commerce Department announced that the NSO Group was being added to a federal trade blacklist for acting "contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the US."
Related Stories
Ex-Cmdr Says Israeli Regime on Verge of Collapse, Its Military Not Prepared for Multi-Front War
Islam Times - A former high-ranking Israeli military commander says the regime’s troops are not ready for ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
24 November 2021
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
24 November 2021
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
23 November 2021
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
23 November 2021
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
23 November 2021
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
23 November 2021
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel's Crimes: Hezbollah
22 November 2021
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to 'Kill Civilians' over Smuggling: Report
22 November 2021
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
22 November 2021
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
22 November 2021
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
21 November 2021