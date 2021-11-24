0
Wednesday 24 November 2021 - 23:29

Iraqi Air Force Destroys ISIL Hideouts in Saladin

Story Code : 965312
Iraqi Air Force Destroys ISIL Hideouts in Saladin
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service announced that under the command and supervision of Iraqi joint operations headquarters, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out three airstrikes on ISIL positions in Tuz Khurma which led to the destruction of a cave and a tunnel belonging to ISIL. 

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
24 November 2021
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
24 November 2021
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
23 November 2021
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
23 November 2021
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
23 November 2021
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
23 November 2021
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel's Crimes: Hezbollah
22 November 2021
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to 'Kill Civilians' over Smuggling: Report
22 November 2021
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
22 November 2021
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
22 November 2021
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
21 November 2021