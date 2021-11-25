0
Thursday 25 November 2021 - 11:43

Boris Johnson Calls for Joint Patrols along French Coast after Migrant Deaths in Channel

Story Code : 965414
Boris Johnson Calls for Joint Patrols along French Coast after Migrant Deaths in Channel
In comments following the incident, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK was prepared to provide more support to France to patrol its northern beaches to prevent boats packed with migrants setting off across the English Chanel.

“That’s something I hope will be acceptable now in the view of what has happened,” he said.

Johnson also highlighted how efforts by French authorities to patrol their beaches “haven’t been enough,” according to British media reports.

Johnson also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone on Wednesday evening in the wake of the tragedy.

Thirty-four people are believed to have packed the boat when it set off. According to the French interior ministry, patrol vessels discovered corpses and people unconscious in the water after a fisherman had sounded the alarm about the capsized boat. Two rescued people were hospitalized with severe hypothermia.

The UK and France agreed to “keep all options on the table” in efforts to crack down on human trafficking gangs which they blamed for putting desperate people at risk, stated Downing Street. The two leaders are said to have underscored the importance of working closely with Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as other countries across the European continent.

For his part, French president Emmanuel Macron stressed “the shared responsibility” of the two countries in dealing with the crisis, telling Boris Johnson the situation should not be used “for political purposes,” according to the Élysée Palace.

Macron also called for an emergency meeting of European government ministers and more funding for the EU’s border agency, Frontex.

“France will not let the Channel become a cemetery,” said Macron.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021
Taliban Counting on Russia
Taliban Counting on Russia's Support at UN, Envoy Says
25 November 2021
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
24 November 2021
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
24 November 2021
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
24 November 2021
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
23 November 2021
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
23 November 2021
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
23 November 2021
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
23 November 2021
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel's Crimes: Hezbollah
22 November 2021