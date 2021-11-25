Iraq Says Foreign Combat Troops to Leave in 15 Days

Islam Times - Foreign combat forces will leave Iraq within 15 days, the Iraqi military announced on Wednesday.

Major General Tahsin Al-Khafaji, the Spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, told the state news agency that the departure of the foreign forces was underway as scheduled, Anadolu news agency reported.He, however, said that a limited foreign presence will remain at the Ein Al-Assad military base."Most of the combat forces left Iraq, and only advisers and those working in the field of intelligence, reconnaissance and training remained,” Al-Khafaji added.The Iraqi spokesman stated there is "a schedule for handing over weapons and equipment to the combat forces".In July, Iraq and the US agreed to withdraw all US combat troops from Iraq by the end of this year.