0
Saturday 27 November 2021 - 08:10

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Sanaa

Story Code : 965697
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Sanaa
The series of aggressions of the Saudi-led coalition against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen are still ongoing. Accordingly, warplanes affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition bombed the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday, al-Masirah Network reported.

According to the report, Yemeni sources said that various areas in Sanaa province were targeted on Saturday morning.

During the attacks, civilian areas and residential buildings were heavily targeted. Yesterday, Sanaa was bombed several times by Saudi warplanes.

Earlier, Saudi airstrikes targeted Sanaa International Airport, the report added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
27 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
26 November 2021
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
26 November 2021
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
26 November 2021
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
25 November 2021
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021
Taliban Counting on Russia
Taliban Counting on Russia's Support at UN, Envoy Says
25 November 2021
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
24 November 2021
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021