0
Sunday 28 November 2021 - 21:23

Iran, Turkey Urge Action against ISIL, PKK

Story Code : 965920
Iran, Turkey Urge Action against ISIL, PKK
In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held on the sidelines of the ECO summit in Ashgabat on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi voiced concern about the aggravation of insecurity in Afghanistan following the presence of Daesh terrorists in that country.

“The terrorist groups not only cause insecurity in Afghanistan, but also threaten the regional security. Therefore, we must not allow the terrorist groups, like Daesh and the PKK, to threaten the security of the regional countries,” the Iranian president said, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

He further pointed to the wide and diverse areas of cooperation between Iran and Turkey in various sectors, including energy, banking and monetary issues, as well as trade and commercial exchanges, adding, “We should facilitate the development of economic relations, and in this regard, preferential tariffs can be reviewed.”

“Iran and Turkey can bring economic and political relations closer to the strategic level by improving the current level of trade and exchanges,” Raisi stated.

Referring to the establishment of stability and security in Syria, he said, “We should use our capacities to create peace and security in Syria.”

“The problems of the region must be resolved by the countries of the region, and the presence and intervention of outsiders will not only not help solve the problems, but will complicate the situation.”

Raisi also stressed the importance of stability, peace and respect for the territorial integrity of Iraq, noting, “The Islamic Republic of Iran supports and emphasizes the establishment of a strong government accepted by the Iraqi people.”

For his part, Erdogan said Turkey considers it necessary to develop and strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We can make a leap in the relations between the two countries, especially in the economic sectors,” he said.

“The White House is training and arming all terrorist groups in the region, including Daesh and the PKK, providing them with terrorist equipment and tools to create insecurity,” the Turkish leader added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and Turkey can maintain security and stability in the region with the cooperation of other countries in the region,” he noted, according to the Iranian administration’s website.
Related Stories
Iran supports Turkey in fight against PKK: Spokesman
Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast has reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s support for Turkey in the country’s fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
28 November 2021
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
27 November 2021
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
27 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
26 November 2021
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
26 November 2021
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
26 November 2021
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
25 November 2021
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021