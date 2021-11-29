Yemeni School Students Injured in Saudi Airstrike

Islam Times - Several students were injured after a school in southwestern Yemen was hit in a fresh airstrike launched by Saudi Arabia.

The strike was carried out by a drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition, which hit Zaid al-Sharji school in Dali' Governorate on Sunday, wounding at least 10 students, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported, citing an unnamed security source.A short while after the first strike, a second one targeted a petrol station next to the school in which a number of Yemeni civilians were injured.The source condemned the heinous crime committed by Saudi Arabia and its allies, saying it proves that the Saudi aggression deliberately targets civilians in the war-ravaged country.The latest development came a day after Saudi warplanes bombed Dhahaban town on the outskirts of the capital Sana’a, leaving several casualties along with material damage.Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and other key Western powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the former Riyadh-backed regime back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and displacing millions more. The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.An all-out blockade was also imposed on Yemen since the onset of the bloody war, pushing Yemen into the world's worst humanitarian crisis, including by hampering access to aid.Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s continuous bombardment of the impoverished country, Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.International weekly magazine The Economist wrote in its new edition that Saudi Arabia is growing desperate to end its disastrous war on its southern neighbor.The report said while the Yemen conflict has become a "quagmire" for the Riyadh regime, and cost the kingdom untold billions and damaged its relations with key partners, the Yemeni forces think they are winning the conflict.