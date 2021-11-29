Ex-Attorney Says Trump Will Lose If He Runs in 2024

Islam Times - Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen said on Sunday that former president of the United States will lose if he runs for reelection to the White House in 2024.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Cohen, who has become a fiery critic of the former president, referred to Trump's efforts to win political donations in claiming that Trump was talking about running again “to keep the grift growing and to keep the grift going"."I talk about his sociopathy throughout 'Disloyal.' I talk about it on my podcast, 'Mea Culpa', ad nauseam," Cohen said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" with host Chuck Todd, referencing his book."Please understand, Chuck — and this is really important for all of the viewers as well — one of the things Donald Trump has done is grift off of the big lie that the election was stolen from him in 2020," he added.“It was not stolen from him. If he loses, which he will in 2024, what happens to the big lie? The big lie disappears. He can't now be like the boy who cried wolf. ‘Oh, they stole it from me in 2020. They now stole it from me in 2024,’ right?” Cohen continued.“Now, that goes out the door, and there goes his money. There goes the big grift. So, like I said before, it's not going to happen. He's going to run it like he did in 2011, right to the very, very last second,” he noted.Trump has not yet formally declared whether he will run in 2024, though some Republicans are anticipating that he will declare another presidential bid.Earlier this month, Trump announced in an interview with Fox News that he would "probably" make an announcement on whether he would run after the 2022 midterms.