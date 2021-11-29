0
Monday 29 November 2021 - 21:01

Taiwan Says China Military Trying to Wear It Out

Story Code : 966100
Taiwan scrambled fighters again on Sunday after 27 Chinese air force planes again entered its air defense identification zone, or ADIZ, Reuters reported.

"Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power," Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters on the sidelines of a parliamentary briefing for lawmakers, when asked about the latest incursion.

"Our national forces have shown that, while you may have this power, we have countermeasures."

Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the island and in its ADIZ - not its territorial air space, but a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own and has not ruled out taking by force, calls China's activities "grey zone" warfare.

Chiu, who described the situation as "very serious", said Taiwan will continue to analyze the types of aircraft China uses to inform future plans.

The latest Chinese mission included 18 fighter jets plus five nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, as well as, unusually, a Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said.

The bombers and six of the fighters flew to the south of Taiwan into the Bashi Channel which separates the island from the Philippines, then out into the Pacific before heading back to China, according to a map the ministry provided.

Those aircraft were accompanied by the refueling aircraft, suggesting China refueled the shorter-ranged fighters inflight, a skill the country's air force is still working to hone to enable it to project power further from China's shores.

Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, the ministry said.

China has previously said such missions are designed to protect the country's sovereignty.
