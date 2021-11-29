0
Monday 29 November 2021 - 22:22

Heavy Storm in Turkey Leaves 4 Dead, 19 Others Wounded

Story Code : 966108
Heavy Storm in Turkey Leaves 4 Dead, 19 Others Wounded
At least 19 other people were injured, including three seriously, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Anadolu news agency reported.

Emergency services are working hard to get help to people in need, the office added.

Since Monday morning, the city – home to over 15 million people – has faced powerful winds which uprooted trees, ripped off rooftops, and even toppled a clock tower.

State weather officials said the wind blew as fast as 129 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour) in the district of Beylikduzu, which also was pummeled by a short mud rain during the storm.

Amid the storm, authorities took precautionary measures, canceling sea transport and closing the Bosporus Strait – which connects the Mediterranean and Black seas – to ship traffic in both directions.

Officials said in a statement that most of Turkey would be affected by strong winds and storms until Tuesday, and urged people to take measures to avoid harm during the bad weather.

No further details have been released about the storm and financial damage.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as 'Spies'; Rejects Claim of Vote Irregularities
29 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
29 November 2021
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
28 November 2021
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
28 November 2021
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
27 November 2021
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
27 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
26 November 2021
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
26 November 2021
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
26 November 2021
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021