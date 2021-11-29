Heavy Storm in Turkey Leaves 4 Dead, 19 Others Wounded

Islam Times - At least four people lost their lives on Monday when the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul was struck by a fierce storm with gale-force winds, the governor’s office said.

At least 19 other people were injured, including three seriously, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Anadolu news agency reported.Emergency services are working hard to get help to people in need, the office added.Since Monday morning, the city – home to over 15 million people – has faced powerful winds which uprooted trees, ripped off rooftops, and even toppled a clock tower.State weather officials said the wind blew as fast as 129 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour) in the district of Beylikduzu, which also was pummeled by a short mud rain during the storm.Amid the storm, authorities took precautionary measures, canceling sea transport and closing the Bosporus Strait – which connects the Mediterranean and Black seas – to ship traffic in both directions.Officials said in a statement that most of Turkey would be affected by strong winds and storms until Tuesday, and urged people to take measures to avoid harm during the bad weather.No further details have been released about the storm and financial damage.