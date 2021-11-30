0
Tuesday 30 November 2021 - 22:50

Pentagon Claims Russia Continues Boosting Troops near Border with Ukraine

Story Code : 966300
Asked to comment on reports saying that Russian troops are allegedly staying near the Russian-Ukrainian border, he said: "We're watching this closely. And as for numbers, I wouldn't get into an assessment here in terms of what we're seeing exactly (on the border). But I can tell you that we continue to see movement, we continue to see additions to their forces."

"These are units of a combined nature. I mean, it's different types of units that continue to collect on or not on, but near the Ukrainian border," Kirby added, TASS reported.

"We've been watching with great concern these movements for a while now," he noted.

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the West and in Kiev recently.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed those announcements as attempts to whip up tension and paint Russia as some country that is jeopardizing the settlement process.

He did not rule out that this crusade was just a disguise to cover up the aggressive aims that Ukraine may be nurturing either.
