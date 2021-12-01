0
Wednesday 1 December 2021 - 10:12

‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity

Story Code : 966388
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
“The killing of Fakhrizadeh a year ago did not brake Iran’s progress as was hoped,” the anonymous ‘Israeli’ official was quoted as saying by Channel 12 news. “The current situation is the most advanced that Iran has ever reached.”

Therefore, the official also admitted that “there is a huge global ‘Israeli’ effort — both publicly and behind the scenes — to push for an upgraded agreement as well as simultaneously building a large and significant attack plan.”

Fakhrizadeh, identified by the Zionist regime as the father of Iran’s nuclear program, was assassinated last year in a sophisticated hit believed to have been led by a Mossad team.

Iran accused the Tel Aviv regime of carrying out the hit and threatened revenge. The Zionist entity has not publicly commented on the accusations that it was responsible, though former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen confirmed earlier this year that Fakhrizadeh was long in the spy agency’s sights.

The report came a week after The New York Times quoted United States officials as saying that they warned ‘Israel’ that its attacks against the Iranian nuclear program were counterproductive and have enabled Tehran to rebuild an even more efficient enrichment system.

The unnamed official made the comments a day after the resumption of negotiations between Iran and world powers to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, which kicked off in Vienna after a nearly six-month suspension in talks.

The US unilaterally pulled out of the deal under former president Donald Trump and is currently participating indirectly in the negotiations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
1 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
1 December 2021
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
30 November 2021
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
30 November 2021
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
30 November 2021
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
30 November 2021
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
29 November 2021
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as 'Spies'; Rejects Claim of Vote Irregularities
29 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
29 November 2021
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
28 November 2021
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021