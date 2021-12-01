0
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran

Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
Brigadier General Saree also noted that the Yemeni Air Defenses brought the drone down using an unveiled-yet appropriate land-to-air missile while it was carrying hostile actions in the airspace of al-Amshiya region between the provinces of Saada and Imran.

The Yemeni resistance forces have been scoring successive achievements against the Saudi-led coalition of aggression, mainly in the past months.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and other key Western powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

Having failed to reach its professed goals, the war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s continuous bombardment of the impoverished country, Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
