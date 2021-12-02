Iranian Border Forces Clash with Taliban over Border Misunderstanding

Islam Times - On Wednesday, 1 December, in the Shoghalak area near Nimroz Province, Afghanistan, Iranian border troops and the Taliban have clashed over a border misunderstanding.

In recent years, to combat smugglers and miscreants, walls have been erected inside Iran, a few hundred meters from the border with Afghanistan. Today, some Iranian farmers have crossed these walls but been inside the territory of Iran; due to the existence of these walls, the Taliban forces think that their border has been violated.Following this incident, Taliban forces started firing, which was answered by exchanging fire with Iranian forces.The clashes are said to have ended, and Iran is justifying the Taliban over the border.An informed official stressed that the marginal news that the Taliban had seized Iran's border checkpoints was fundamentally false.Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in response to clashes that this evening, the border dispute between the border residents caused a shooting in the border area, which was managed and ended with the coordination of the border guards on both sides.