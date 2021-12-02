0
Thursday 2 December 2021 - 03:16

Iranian Border Forces Clash with Taliban over Border Misunderstanding

Story Code : 966512
Iranian Border Forces Clash with Taliban over Border Misunderstanding
In recent years, to combat smugglers and miscreants, walls have been erected inside Iran, a few hundred meters from the border with Afghanistan. Today, some Iranian farmers have crossed these walls but been inside the territory of Iran; due to the existence of these walls, the Taliban forces think that their border has been violated. 

Following this incident, Taliban forces started firing, which was answered by exchanging fire with Iranian forces. 

The clashes are said to have ended, and Iran is justifying the Taliban over the border. 

An informed official stressed that the marginal news that the Taliban had seized Iran's border checkpoints was fundamentally false. 

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in response to clashes that this evening, the border dispute between the border residents caused a shooting in the border area, which was managed and ended with the coordination of the border guards on both sides.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
1 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
1 December 2021
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
30 November 2021
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
30 November 2021
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
30 November 2021
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
30 November 2021
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
29 November 2021
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as 'Spies'; Rejects Claim of Vote Irregularities
29 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
29 November 2021
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
28 November 2021
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021