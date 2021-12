Islam Times - Eyewitnesses reported an explosion on Thursday at the Saleem Caravan town in Kabul.

Eyewitnesses said they also heard gunshots after the explosion.No further details have been released about the blast.Since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the country has witnessed several terrorist attacks and explosions, most of which have been claimed by the ISIS terrorist group.However, the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan has downplayed the threat posed by the ISIS terrorist group and promised to suppress it.