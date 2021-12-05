0
Saturday 4 December 2021 - 23:09

MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda

Story Code : 966921
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
Diplomatic sources in Riyadh confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will begin on Monday an official tour of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council countries with the aim of “removing any geopolitical differences” and enhancing cooperation and coordination among the six PGCC countries in all fields.

According to the MiddleEast.in-24 website, the diplomatic sources said in statements to the German news agency, DPA, that one of the most prominent topics on the agenda of the Saudi Crown Prince’s tour with his Persian Gulf leaders is “to deal seriously and effectively with the Iranian nuclear and missile file with all its components and repercussions."

A source told DPA that removing any geopolitical differences, whatever their level, and raising the pace of cooperation in various fields, including security, defense, economy, trade, investment, energy and communications among the six PGCC states, will occupy an important space in the deliberations of the Saudi Crown Prince with Persian Gulf leaders.

The sources announced that Prince Mohammed will start his five-day tour, his first after the Persian Gulf summit that was held in the western Saudi city of Al-Ula last January, by visiting the Sultanate of Oman, then Bahrain, Qatar, the Emirates and Kuwait.

The visit by the Saudi Crown Prince will come a few days after the French President Emmanuel Macron's ongoing visit to Persian Gulf counties to strike arms deals with them.
Comment


Featured Stories
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
Algeria Warns of
Algeria Warns of 'Israeli Hegemony' over Africa Thru Moroccan Alliance
4 December 2021
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
4 December 2021
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
4 December 2021
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
4 December 2021
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
4 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
3 December 2021
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
3 December 2021
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
3 December 2021
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
2 December 2021
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
2 December 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
2 December 2021
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
2 December 2021