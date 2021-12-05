0
Sunday 5 December 2021 - 12:23

Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands

Story Code : 967007
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
In a tweet on Sunday, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi drew a sharp contrast between the peace proposal put forward by the Houthi Ansarullah movement and the one drawn up by the Riyadh regime and said the latter was not in line with the Yemeni nation’s interests, presstv reported.

“Our initiative was for the sake of the Yemeni nation, and not the result of initial and exploratory talks with Saudi authorities, who are torn between their inadequacies and failures, on the one hand, and their unrealistic demands, on the other,” he wrote.

He added, “What we have offered in Ma’rib for the sake of Yemen (including fatalities and casualties) is the result of understanding the importance of stopping the aggression, lifting the siege, taking national interests into consideration, and knowing the fact that the Yemeni war is devastating for Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier this year, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud presented the “peace” initiative to end the war in Yemen, which would include a partial reopening the Sana’a airport and the Hudaydah port — both of which are under the control of the Sana’s government — to let in humanitarian aid.

The top Saudi diplomat told a news conference on March 22 that political negotiations between representatives of the Saudi-backed government of Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi Ansarullah movement would resume as part of the initiative.

Reacting to the proposal, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for Ansarullah, said afterwards that it offered “nothing new”, and did not meet the movement’s demand for a complete lifting of the blockade on Sana’a airport and Hudaydah port.

“We expected that Saudi Arabia would announce an end to the blockade of ports and airports and an initiative to allow in 14 ships that are held by the coalition,” he said. 

A “humanitarian right” should not be used as a pressure tool, Abdul-Salam said.

Many analysts view the Saudi plan as a political trap and believe that the Riyadh regime is seeking to portray itself as an advocate of peace by presenting this plan, so as to legitimize the occupation and guardianship of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing Ansarullah movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
Related Stories
Yemeni Official Condemns France's Deal with UAE
Islam Times - A Yemeni official has condemned France's new arms deals with the member states of the Saudi-UAE-led military coalition who are waging a war on the deprived Yemeni people ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
5 December 2021
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria's Hasakah to Train Blacklisted Kurdish Militants
5 December 2021
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
4 December 2021
Algeria Warns of
Algeria Warns of 'Israeli Hegemony' over Africa Thru Moroccan Alliance
4 December 2021
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
4 December 2021
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
4 December 2021
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
4 December 2021
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
4 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
3 December 2021
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
3 December 2021
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
3 December 2021
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
2 December 2021