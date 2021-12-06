0
Monday 6 December 2021 - 09:41

Rally Held against Saudi-Backed Gov’t in Southern Yemen

Story Code : 967135
The protesters condemned the widespread poverty and the deterioration of public services within areas controlled by the Saudi-backed government.

Observers say the Saudi-backed Hadi regime has failed to maintain the local currency rate even though it is not facing a siege or economic war like is happening in Sana'a. They say the departure of all the Saudi-led coalition forces is the only way to end the humanitarian crisis.

On March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition occupied several cities in southern Yemen including Aden. Since then, these areas have been facing a tragic situation as the prices keep increasing due to the continued depreciation of the currency.

The economic situation in the occupied areas is getting day after day, causing a massive increase in the prices of food and other basic commodities. Observers say the situation is like a famine hitting these areas amid the continued silence of the international community.
