0
Monday 6 December 2021 - 11:48

Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority

Story Code : 967159
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
The trip comes at Shamkhani’s official invitation, in which bin Zayed is to hold talks with high-level Iranian officials.
 
Reinforcing bilateral ties and reviewing the latest regional developments are on the agenda of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed trip to Iran.
 
His visit came as former Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash has stated that the UAE “has taken steps to de-escalate tensions [with Iran] as we have no interest in a confrontation.”
 
During the meeting, Shamkhani stressed that the sustainable security and stability couldn’t be achieved without cooperation between regional countries.
 
“The Emirati delegation’s visit opens a new page of bilateral ties and paves the way to boosting and developing bilateral relations on every level,” Shamkhani noted, adding that dialogue and understanding are required to replace military approaches for solving disputes.
 
The Iranian official added that cooperation between regional countries can provide their peoples with development, and cordial relations, trade, and investment are atop of Iran’s foreign policy.
 
Tahnoon, for his part, said during the meeting that Iran is a big and strong country in the region and enjoys a unique position and a geopolitical important as it is the point that links the world’s East and West.
 
He then underscored that developing and boosting ties with Iran is the UAE’s priority, stressing on the necessity to form specialized groups to collect accurate details in different fields of bilateral economic cooperation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Saudi Regime Uses Terrorism-Related Offences as Means of Quashing Dissent: Rights Group
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
Sanctions, Pressures Will Never Undermine Resistance: Hezbollah Official
6 December 2021
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
Barak Calls Netanyahu’s Iran Policy a ’Failure’
6 December 2021
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority
6 December 2021
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
UAE National Security Advisor to Visit Tehran
5 December 2021
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
Yemen: Saudi Peace Plan ‘Immature’, Includes ‘Unrealistic’ Demands
5 December 2021
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria
Report: US Sends Forces to Syria's Hasakah to Train Blacklisted Kurdish Militants
5 December 2021
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
4 December 2021
Algeria Warns of
Algeria Warns of 'Israeli Hegemony' over Africa Thru Moroccan Alliance
4 December 2021
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
4 December 2021
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
4 December 2021
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
4 December 2021
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
4 December 2021