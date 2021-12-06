0
Monday 6 December 2021 - 11:51

Three Killed in Gunmen Clashes with Taliban in NE Afghanistan

Three people were killed in clashes between Taliban forces and gunmen in “Kapisa province” in northeast Afghanistan. The clash took place last night in “Mahmud Raqi” Town, capital of Kapisa province, OFOGH News reported.
 
Local Taliban officials said armed gunmen attacked and clashed with the group.
 
Two gunmen and a Taliban force were killed and two civilians were wounded in the clash, Karimaullah Wasiq, Director of Information and Culture in Kapisa province said.
 
No information has been provided about the identities of these individuals.
 
Two weeks ago, unknown individuals killed two teachers at a school in central Kapisa.
