Three Killed in Gunmen Clashes with Taliban in NE Afghanistan

Islam Times - Taliban officials in northeastern Afghan province of “Kapisa” said on Monday that two people and a Taliban force were killed in an attack by gunmen in clashes with Taliban forces.

Local Taliban officials said armed gunmen attacked and clashed with the group.

Two gunmen and a Taliban force were killed and two civilians were wounded in the clash, Karimaullah Wasiq, Director of Information and Culture in Kapisa province said.

No information has been provided about the identities of these individuals.

Two weeks ago, unknown individuals killed two teachers at a school in central Kapisa.

