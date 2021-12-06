0
Monday 6 December 2021 - 20:49

‘Israeli’ Occupation Legislates Execution of Palestinian Detainees

Story Code : 967244
‘Israeli’ Occupation Legislates Execution of Palestinian Detainees
Al-Sheikh said in a tweet that "the "Israeli" MK Ben-Gvir, during his visit to Ofer Prison, urged the prison wardens to shoot the Palestinian detainees, and that is a dangerous right-wing escalation that aims at legislating the execution of detainees."

"The "Israeli" government is granting the extremists and the racists a wide ground with calls for killing and executing the Palestinians," he added.

The Zionist occupation authorities deprived dozens of families of Palestinian prisoners on Sunday from visiting them in the Ofer Prison under the pretext that they didn't have a certificate that they have received the third dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Around 4300 detainees are imprisoned inside Zionist jails under harsh circumstances, according to the expert of the detainees and ex-detainees affairs Abdul Nasser Farwana who said that 2676 detainees in the occupation prisons were sentenced differently, and they form nearly two thirds of the sum of detainees behind "Israeli" bars today.

Farwana pointed out that the numbers are based on the latest report that came from the "Israel" Prison Service about the statistics related to the Palestinian detainees.

He asserted that among the sentenced detainees, there are nearly 58 children, 54 of which are aged between 16 and 18 years, and four of which are aged between 14 and 16 years.

Farwana also said that 1496 detainees are spending a sentence of over ten years of actual imprisonment, 174 of which are spending sentences of 10 to 15 years of imprisonment, and that 285 detainees are spending 15 to 20 years of imprisonment, 494 detainees are spending a sentence of over 20 years and less than a life sentence, and the rest, 543 detainees, are spending one or more life sentences each.

He pointed out that 1180 detainees were sentenced to less than a ten-year-imprisonment, 829 of which were sentenced to a three-month imprisonment or less than five months, and that 351 detainees were sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 5 to 10 years.
