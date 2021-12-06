0
Monday 6 December 2021 - 23:04

11 People Killed, Wounded in a Bomb Blast in Somalia: Report

Story Code : 967252
The bomb blast took place in the vicinity of Awdhegle, 30 kilometers away from the city of Baidoa, provincial capital of Bay region, in the South West state, Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

"The attack was a remotely controlled bomb which was camouflaged and smuggled into the restaurant and killed at least five people, including one soldier," Omar Mahamed, a police officer in Baidoa, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

Eyewitness told that they had seen several wounded civilians, including a woman who was in the vicinity for shopping.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group based in the Horn of Africa country, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted soldiers of the South West state and killed at least two.

In October 2017, at least 300 people were killed in a truck bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu blamed on al-Shabaab – the deadliest terror attack in Somalia’s history.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group is constantly targeting security forces and civilian places in Somalia, the report added.
