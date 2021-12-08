0
Wednesday 8 December 2021 - 00:22

CIA: No Evidence for Iran's Weaponized Nuclear Program

Story Code : 967408
William Burns, United States Central Intelligence Agency Director, in a speech addressing the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council, said that Washington didn't see any evidence that Iran has decided to weaponize the nuclear program.

CIA's chief's comments come after Israeli regime officials in a series of baseless statements explicitly threatening Iran's nuclear program, most notably from Mossad chief David Barnea.

Israeli regime treats faced severe response from Iran's senior officials.

The latest reaction was issued by Iran's top negotiator in Vienna, Ali Bagheri Kani, who told Al-Jazeera when asked: "what would happen if Israel decided to attack Iran's nuclear facilities and Bagheri said that the Zionists must dream of attacking Iran." 

Burns said that the CIA "doesn't see any evidence that Iran has made a decision to move to weaponize."

Tehran repeatedly confirmed that its nuclear program is peaceful as the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Iran's program, and Iran-IAEA continuous cooperations show this fact.

Also, Iran seriously criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency for its silence over the Zionist regime's nuclear program several times. This dual approach sends a negative message to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty members.
