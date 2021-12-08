Zionist Forces Arrest Three Freed Palestinian Prisoners Again

Islam Times - A senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement said on Tuesday that Zionist military forces rearrested three released Palestinian prisoners who were detained by Zionist military forces.

A senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Kheder Adnan on Tuesday announced that a number of freed Palestinian prisoners were arrested again in the occupied lands and territories, Al Mayadeen reported.According to the report, he pointed out that occupying forces of the Zionist regime arrested three released prisoners in west of "Jenin" in the West Bank.Adnan went on to say that prisoners were members of Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine.