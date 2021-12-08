Zionist Forces Arrest Three Freed Palestinian Prisoners Again
Story Code : 967410
A senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Kheder Adnan on Tuesday announced that a number of freed Palestinian prisoners were arrested again in the occupied lands and territories, Al Mayadeen reported.
According to the report, he pointed out that occupying forces of the Zionist regime arrested three released prisoners in west of "Jenin" in the West Bank.
Adnan went on to say that prisoners were members of Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine.