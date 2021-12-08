Resignations Storm Israeli Police in Occupied Negev: Lack of Trust in Leadership

Islam Times - The Israeli Channel 12 revealed on Tuesday that a number of the Zionist policemen deployed in occupied Negev submitted their resignations amid a case of anarchy storming the area.

The Channel added that one of the most important resignations was that submitted by the director of Beersheba villages, Elinor Zohar, who indicated that the lack of trust in the leadership as well as the scarcity of human and materialistic capabilities needed to carry out the entitled missions pushed him to resign.It is worth noting that the Zionist police command was about to hand over the security responsibility for the mixed during the latest Zionist aggression on Gaza.