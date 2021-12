Islam Times - The Islamic Jihad Movement issued on Wednesday a statement in which it described the arrest campaign, carried out by the Palestinian Authority’s security agencies against the activists and ex-prisoners, as a crime targeting the Palestinians as well as their cause and complementing the Zionist enemy’s role.

The statement called on the Palestinian Authority to halt this campaign, adding that such a path positions it along side with the Israeli enemy.Finally, Islamic Jihad underlined the importance of sustaining the Palestinian unity and resistance in order to fight the occupation forces and reach the full liberation.