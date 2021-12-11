Emirates Says UAE Shut Down China Facility Under US Pressure

Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates recently ordered work halted on a Chinese facility in the country after American officials argued that Beijing intended to use the site for military purposes, a top UAE official said.

“We stopped the work on the facilities,” Gargash said, adding, “But our position remains the same, that the facilities were not military facilities.”

He didn’t elaborate on what the UAE believed the facilities were to be used for.

“You hear the concerns of your ally and it would be foolish” not to take them into account, he said of the Joe Biden administration.

Gargash’s remarks to the Arab [Persain] Gulf States Institute in Washington, a think tank, appear to be the first public remarks by a UAE official on the matter.

The Biden administration’s push to persuade the Emirates to stop the base from being built reflects the challenges it faces in attempting to compete with Beijing globally.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that US intelligence agencies had discovered this spring the Chinese construction at a port near the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, where China’s giant Cosco shipping conglomerate operates a commercial container terminal.

The discovery rattled relations between the Biden administration and the UAE, one of Washington’s top allies in the [Persian] Gulf, and led to a series of high-level meetings and intelligence-sharing between the two countries. At US urging, construction at the site was recently halted, the Journal reported.

US and UAE. officials haven’t disclosed the precise nature of the facility under construction.

Gargash, speaking from Abu Dhabi, said that his country’s dialogue with the US on the issue had been “quite frank”.

China’s Embassy in Washington hasn’t responded to previous requests for comment on the matter.

Brett McGurk, the National Security Council’s coordinator for the Middle East, speaking at the same forum on Thursday, didn’t specifically address the UAE controversy. But McGurk said that regarding China, “We have made our position very clear about the types of activities that would jeopardize our ability to do things that our partners want”, referring to weapons sales and technology transfer to US regional allies.

“The Chinese sometimes will say hey, we are doing ‘A’, we want to help build a port, when in fact they’re doing something quite different,” McGurk said, adding, “And there’s been a bit of an awakening to this I think all around the world, including in the Middle East region.”

The UAE is a close US partner on counterterrorism and other issues, and is a major participant in the Abraham Accords, under which it established full diplomatic ties with Israel. But signs of its nascent security cooperation with China have complicated a planned $23 billion sale of as many as 50 US F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft, 18 Reaper drones and other advanced munitions.

Gargash said the UAE is extremely concerned about being caught in the middle of rivalry between China, one of its top trading partners, and the US in the Middle East. There is a “fine line” between competition on the one hand, and a new Cold War on the other he said, adding that the Emirates doesn’t want the rivalry “to slip into a second Cold War”.

Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE’s leadership, said the Emirates ordered work stopped at the site at Washington’s behest. The UAE, he said, didn’t believe the facility was intended for military or security uses, The Wall Street Journal reported.