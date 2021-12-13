0
Monday 13 December 2021 - 22:34

Anti-Turkey Protest Held in Syria’s Aleppo

Story Code : 968385
Anti-Turkey Protest Held in Syria’s Aleppo
The people condemned the villainous actions of the Turkish armed forces and Turkish-backed armed groups.

Participants in the demonstration carried the Syrian national flag and placards denouncing the almost daily terrorist attacks on safe zones and pointing out that Turkey's aggression against Syrian territory is a clear violation of international law, SANA reported.

Tel Rifat residents living in the north of Aleppo have also held a demonstration recently to protest the presence of the Turkish armed forces in the region.

In the 2021 country report announced by the European Union Commission, Turkey was defined for the first time as an "occupying power" in Syria.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad, in his speech at the 76th United Nations (UN) General Assembly, called on Turkey to withdraw its army units from Syria.
Related Stories
Anti-coup Alliance in Sudan Calls for ‘Marches of Millions’
Islam Times - Groups opposed to the recent military coup in Sudan have called for “marches of millions” on November 13 and 17 to protest the putsch.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
11 December 2021
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
11 December 2021
UK
UK's Top Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10 December 2021
Trump Claims
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
10 December 2021