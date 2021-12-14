0
Tuesday 14 December 2021 - 12:09

US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top

Story Code : 968485
Walla reporter Barak Ravid cited three “Israeli” officials who confirmed the information.

During his visit, Sullivan is set to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, War Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. He is also set to visit Ramallah and meet with Palestinian officials, according to Axios.

The meeting comes amid ongoing talks in Vienna regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

Gantz recently visited the US and has told American officials that he set a deadline for when the “Israeli” army will need to complete preparations for an attack against Iran, something the “Israeli” army has intensified planning for but never did.
Related Stories
Gantz Meets Blinken in Washington: Iran on Top of Agenda
Islam Times - Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday during his visit to Washington, DC, in which he is set to meet high-ranking officials.
