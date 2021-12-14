0
Tuesday 14 December 2021 - 12:12

Bennett Quarantined after Contact with COVID Patient on UAE Flight

Story Code : 968487
Bennett Quarantined after Contact with COVID Patient on UAE Flight
Bennett returned to the “Israeli” entity on Monday from a two-day trip to the Gulf Arab state, the first by an “Israeli” leader to the country, which recently normalized ties with the entity.

He was in a three-day quarantine on Tuesday as per the entity’s Health Ministry regulations, which require all returning travelers, even those vaccinated, to self-isolate. He was expected to take a coronavirus test on Wednesday, also in line with health regulations, and then end his quarantine if he tests negative, the prime minister's office said.

Bennett's office did not specify who the person was who tested positive or whether he also tested for the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

Bennett was meant to be accompanied by a phalanx of “Israeli” and foreign journalists and a sizeable entourage on the visit. But a day before his departure, journalists were notified that because of concerns over Omicron they would not be joining and that Bennett's entourage would be downsized.

Since the Omicron strain emerged, the “Israeli” entity has sealed its borders to foreign travelers and placed limits on “Israelis” flying abroad. It has barred travel to all countries in sub-Saharan Africa and imposed self-quarantine requirements for all returning travelers.

Bennett's trip this week to the UAE came against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

The trip also cemented the normalization agreement signed by the “Israeli” entity and the UAE under the US-brokered “Abraham Accords”, which also saw similar deals between the entity and Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021