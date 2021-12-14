0
Tuesday 14 December 2021 - 22:48

Russia Urges Removal of All Anti-Iran Sanctions in Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231

Story Code : 968569
In a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov talked about the ongoing Vienna talks aimed at the revival of the JCPOA and termination of the sanctions on Iran.

The Russian foreign minister described the Iranian deputy foreign minister's recent visit to Moscow as positive, saying the two countries' delegations are seriously cooperating on the steps to be taken and on the arrangements for their implementation in Vienna.

Lavrov reiterated that all sanctions which are illegal and contrary to the JCPOA and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 should be removed.

He added that Russia has always tried to bring the Americans in line with all the rules of the JCPOA and UN Security Council resolution 2231, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The top Russian diplomat also described the constructiveness and diplomatic creativity of the parties, along with patience for further coordination, as the key to success in the current stage of the Vienna negotiations.

For his part, Amirabdollahian called for the West to be as serious as possible in the Vienna talks and urged the parties to come up with initiatives in the negotiations.
