Wednesday 15 December 2021 - 10:26

Hezbollah Keen on Holding Elections on Time, Already Formed Electoral Committees: Deputy SG

“Attributing all problems and complexities in Lebanon to the resistance is aimed at tarnishing Hezbollah's image and turning the facts upside down for to gain global support and funding from the Arab countries in the Gulf, and to influence the outcome of the upcoming Lebanese parliamentary elections.”

In remarks during a meeting with the “Association of Muslim Scholars”, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the Lebanon Hezbollah wants is the one that is liberated from the occupation, that does not accept subordination to anyone, and which is protected by the trinity of the army, the people and the resistance, the balance of deterrence against ‘Israel’, and which does not protect the corrupt; a country whose authority is in the service of the people, not the opposite.

“Hezbollah has formed electoral committees at the level of all Lebanese regions, sectors, people and neighborhoods, and has begun to make contacts with allies in order to prepare for the upcoming parliamentary elections,” Sheikh Qassem said regarding the preparations for the country’s parliamentary elections.

Addressing those who oppose the resistance, the Hezbollah deputy secretary general asked how they would deal with an ‘Israeli’ attack. “How would you prevent it from invading, and how would you liberate Lebanese territory?”

While being sure that the opponents of the resistance will claim that they will appeal to the UN Security Council, Sheikh Qasim added that “Those who oppose the weapons of the resistance have no problem with the occupation of Lebanon, just as they have no problem with establishing relations with ‘Israel’."
