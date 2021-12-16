0
Thursday 16 December 2021 - 09:47

Russia Vows ‘Adequate Response’ in Expulsion of Diplomats from Germany

Story Code : 968792
Russia Vows ‘Adequate Response’ in Expulsion of Diplomats from Germany
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram post on Wednesday, “Berlin's unfriendly actions will not remain without an adequate response. In the near future, a statement will be made in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, said Berlin's decision will prevent the new government from improving ties with Moscow.

Earlier, Germany's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the country had declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin undesirable persons. The move is linked to a high-profile murder case blamed on Moscow.

Also on Wednesday, a Berlin court convicted Vadim Krasikov, 56, with links to Russia’s FSB intelligence service, of the August 2019 killing of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili and sentenced him to life in prison. The court’s chief judge said the assailant was acting on Russian state orders.

Russia's Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev immediately denounced what he called a "political" ruling against a backdrop of "general anti-Russian sentiment."

“We consider this verdict to be a biased, politically-motivated decision that seriously aggravates already difficult Russian-German relations.”

Russia and Western countries have had rubbing points in relations over a series of diplomatic expulsions and mutual espionage claims in the past few months.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021