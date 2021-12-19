0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 03:56

Turkey Criticizes EU over Stalled Accession Talks

The General Affairs Council of the EU on Tuesday expressed concern over Turkey's democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights, adding that "Turkey's accession negotiations effectively have come to a standstill and no further chapters can be considered for opening or closing", CGTN reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the decisions adopted by the EU have shown once again that the bloc approaches enlargement within the framework of "membership solidarity, not from a strategic perspective".

These policies do not contribute to Turkey-EU relations and do not serve the general interests of Europe, the statement added.

"We are surprised to see that the EU acts as an interest group based on bargaining, not as a set of principles or values while making these decisions," stated the ministry.

In 2018, negotiations between Ankara and Brussels for Turkey's accession to the bloc were frozen over what the EU called Turkey's backsliding with regard to democracy and the rule of law.

The EU and Turkey have tensions over several questions --- the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus issue, regional conflicts such as Libya and Syria, and democratic standards. 
