Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that if the international community does not help Afghanistan in a timely manner, it will lead to a major humanitarian crisis.Khan noted that the country may once again become a haven for international terrorism .What the international powers did in Afghanistan was madness because they resorted to war to achieve their goals, he said.According to him, the situation in Afghanistan is also very difficult for Pakistan, because if Afghanistan re-enters the chaos, Pakistan will suffer the most.Pakistan is currently suffering from decades of instability and war in Afghanistan, Imran Khan added.Imran Khan had earlier told that the United States made many mistakes during its presence and war in Afghanistan, but Pakistan was forced to bear the brunt of the situation.Imran Khan also criticized the positions of Western media over the recent developments in Afghanistan, saying, "Instead of praising Pakistan for its sacrifices in Afghanistan, Westerners accused Pakistan of playing a "double game" and undermining the country's reputation internationally."