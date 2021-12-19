0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 09:56

What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"

Story Code : 969255
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that if the international community does not help Afghanistan in a timely manner, it will lead to a major humanitarian crisis.

Khan noted that the country may once again become a haven for international terrorism .

What the international powers did in Afghanistan was madness because they resorted to war to achieve their goals, he said.

According to him, the situation in Afghanistan is also very difficult for Pakistan, because if Afghanistan re-enters the chaos, Pakistan will suffer the most.

Pakistan is currently suffering from decades of instability and war in Afghanistan, Imran Khan added.

Imran Khan had earlier told that the United States made many mistakes during its presence and war in Afghanistan, but Pakistan was forced to bear the brunt of the situation.

Imran Khan also criticized the positions of Western media over the recent developments in Afghanistan, saying, "Instead of praising Pakistan for its sacrifices in Afghanistan, Westerners accused Pakistan of playing a "double game" and undermining the country's reputation internationally."
Related Stories
World Held Hostage by American Military Madness
Islam Times - Whether a nuclear war breaks out within the next few days or not – the despicable fact remains, that the entire world is being held ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021