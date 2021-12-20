0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 22:43

US Embassy in Beirut Donates Poisonous Vaccine to Lebanese People: Report

What is remarkable in this story is that the US did not offer Lebanon any help in its fight against the coronavirus along with the advent of the pandemic when the Lebanese were in need of any related aid, especially in the field of securing the vaccine shots.

However, Lebanon is nowadays capable of securing the needed anti-coronavius vaccines in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

Moreover, the US administration has imposed a strict economic siege which led Lebanon to an unprecedented inflation crisis, pushing most the Lebanese down under the verge of poverty.

Besieging Lebanon economically and offering the Lebanese an anti-coronavirus vaccine that is rejected in Washington is a mere rudeness condemned by the Lebanese social media users via the hashtag, #US_Deadly_Vaccine.
