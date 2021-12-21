0
Tuesday 21 December 2021 - 10:28

Russia, US Start Talks on Security Guarantees: Report

Russia has yet to decide what steps it will take if the Washington-led NATO bloc refuses to consider its position, senior security negotiator Konstantin Gavrilov said, but Brussels understands that Moscow is not bluffing, Reuters reported.

Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO will not expand to Ukraine or deploy weapons and troops there, despite Kiev's aspirations to join the group and complaints that Russian troops amassed near its border signal a threat to invade.
