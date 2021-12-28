0
Tuesday 28 December 2021 - 07:21

Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port

Story Code : 970722
State-run SANA news agency reported the missile attack as it happened early Tuesday.

It is not clear yet whether the attack resulted in any human losses, but the report said "a large number of containers" resting in the port caught fire as a result of the strike.

Additionally, a Syrian military source stated that “the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried our early this morning an aerial assault that targeted the yard of containers at the Latakia Port,” adding that “the attack was carried out using barrages of missiles launched from the depth of the Mediterranean west of the city of Latakia.”

The aggression, the military source noted, caused fire at the place and huge material damage, while efforts were underway to fight the fires and inspect the damages caused by the attack.

Last time, the Zionist regime had targeted Latakia around 20 days ago.

Syria and the Zionist occupation regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The ‘Israeli’ regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as a launch pad for its attacks on the Syrian soil.

The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.
