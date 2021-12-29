0
Wednesday 29 December 2021 - 04:46

Blast Shakes Ataq Airport, UAE-backed Forces Targeted

Story Code : 970892
Blast Shakes Ataq Airport, UAE-backed Forces Targeted
The explosion happened hours after the arrival of the UAE-backed Giants Brigades to the airport controlled by the Al-Islah party forces.

The mercenary forces arrived in the Shabwa governorate only 3 days after Yemen's former president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi dismissed the governor Muhammad bin Adyo, affiliated with the  Al-Islah party, and appointed Awad Al-Awlaqi, affiliated with the Transitional Council, to replace him.

Al Mayadeen correspondent confirmed that the airport was bombed with missiles, although, the blast was not confirmed to have caused deaths and injuries to this moment. The spokesperson of the Giants Brigades denied in a tweet any damages on Ataq Airport.
Related Stories
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first announced visit of an ‘Israeli’ ...
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
27 December 2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
27 December 2021
Somalia
Somalia's President Says PM Suspended As Elections Spat Deepens
27 December 2021
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
26 December 2021
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021