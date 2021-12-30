0
Thursday 30 December 2021

Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon

“The attack, which came during the holidays and was the second in less than a month, once again exposes Israel's true face,” the ministry was quoted by Lebanon’s official National News Agency as saying.
 
The ministry then reaffirmed Beirut’s support for “the Syrian Arab Republic and the brotherly Syrian people, who are suffering from the most terrible crisis in their modern history," and wished them "peace and prosperity.”
 
Early on Tuesday morning, Israeli regime warplanes fired a number of missiles at the port of Latakia. It was the second terrorist strike in a month on the key facility following the attack on December 7.
 
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing an unnamed military official, said several missiles struck the container area in the port, setting some of them on fire. He said the strikes caused “massive material damage.”
 
There were no immediate reports of casualties in the attack, which activated Syrian air defenses, according to SANA.
 
Syria’s al-Ikhbariyah television news network ran footage showing flames and smoke rising from the terminal.
 
It reported damage to nearby residential buildings, a hospital, shops and some tourist sites near the port.
